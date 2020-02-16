Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 11,120 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $348,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,135,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $31.47 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.