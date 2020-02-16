Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 29,068 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $324,689.56. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

NYSE:PHD opened at $11.17 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.