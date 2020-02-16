Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub Sells 10,680 Shares

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 10,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $347,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $497,653.83.

PHR stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

