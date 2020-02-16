Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub Sells 10,680 Shares

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 10,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $347,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $497,653.83.

PHR stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation EVP Sells 7,689 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation EVP Sells 7,689 Shares of Stock
Iain Mackenzie Sells 11,102 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd Stock
Iain Mackenzie Sells 11,102 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd Stock
Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
SYNNEX Co. Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 2,500 Shares
SYNNEX Co. Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 2,500 Shares
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 11,120 Shares
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 11,120 Shares
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 29,068 Shares
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 29,068 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report