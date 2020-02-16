Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.29. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

