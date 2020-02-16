Berenberg Bank Lowers Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 790

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.20 ($9.30).

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 870.20 ($11.45) on Friday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 900.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 785.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $942.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.86.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

