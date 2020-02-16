Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday.

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 540 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 570.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.40. The company has a market capitalization of $521.69 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.26).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

