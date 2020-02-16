Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,927 ($25.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,268.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

