Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,073 ($27.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,989.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,906.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

