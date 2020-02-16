Renold (LON:RNO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of RNO opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Thursday. Renold has a 12-month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.
