Renold (LON:RNO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of RNO opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Thursday. Renold has a 12-month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.

Get Renold alerts:

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.