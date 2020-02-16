Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork to a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).
Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.03) on Thursday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.48.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.