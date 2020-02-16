Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork to a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.03) on Thursday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.48.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 942 shares of company stock worth $306,435.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

