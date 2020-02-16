Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXS. Barclays started coverage on Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Spectris to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spectris to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,804.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,601.32.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

