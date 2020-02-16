Renishaw’s (RSW) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,142 ($54.49) on Thursday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,893.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,767.47.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

