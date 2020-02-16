HSBC Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 185 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.63 ($2.56).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 150.04 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.58. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43).

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

