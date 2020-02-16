Ted Baker’s (TED) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon restated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ted Baker to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 305.60 ($4.02) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a market cap of $136.20 million and a PE ratio of 117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.66.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

