Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC cut Sanne Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sanne Group to a sector performer rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 694.29 ($9.13).

SNN opened at GBX 640 ($8.42) on Thursday. Sanne Group has a 1-year low of GBX 482 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.05.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

