Tyman’s (TYMN) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 291 ($3.83) on Thursday. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $571.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.58.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

