Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,698.18 ($61.80).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,605.50 ($60.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,449.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,684.20. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,944 ($51.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 34.72 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.