Superdry’s (SDRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 364 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 334.20 ($4.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The stock has a market cap of $298.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Also, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,021 shares of company stock worth $6,966,327.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.