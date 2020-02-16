SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Shares of LON:SOLG opened at GBX 19.18 ($0.25) on Wednesday. SolGold has a 12 month low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.75. The company has a market cap of $368.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

