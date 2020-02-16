DZ Bank Cuts Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 160

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective trimmed by DZ Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 194.63 ($2.56).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 150.04 ($1.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.58. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

