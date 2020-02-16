Senior (LON:SNR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Senior to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 189.57 ($2.49).

Get Senior alerts:

SNR stock opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.