System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. System1 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.95).

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

