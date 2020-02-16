Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $1,393,100.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roku to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

