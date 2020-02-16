Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 27,301 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,523,668.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,432,785.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $1,323,770.28.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $948,272.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86.

Shares of GSHD opened at $55.35 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.87 million, a PE ratio of 190.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

