Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

