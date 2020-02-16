Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 55,026 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CG opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.