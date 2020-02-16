Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $1,853,000.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

