Robert J. Morgado Sells 32,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATVI opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 853,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

