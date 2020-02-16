Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Sells $2,247,333.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 45,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $2,247,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCXI opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.40. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

