Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $147.28.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.