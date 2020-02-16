Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $147.28.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

