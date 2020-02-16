Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $294.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

