Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

