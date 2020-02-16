Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

