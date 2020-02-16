Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $86.95.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

