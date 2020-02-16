Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $188.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

