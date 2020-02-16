Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $209.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

