The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert J. Morgado Sells 32,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Stock
Robert J. Morgado Sells 32,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc CFO Sells $2,247,333.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc CFO Sells $2,247,333.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. EVP Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. EVP Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co.
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co.
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report