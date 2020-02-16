The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

