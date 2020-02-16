Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $52.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

