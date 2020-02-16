Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,356,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after buying an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $8,325,780 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:BR opened at $122.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

