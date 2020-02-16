ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 489,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

