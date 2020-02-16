Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 312,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

