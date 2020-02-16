Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 312,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pinterest CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares
Pinterest CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares
Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 55,026 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP Stock
Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 55,026 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP Stock
Penumbra Inc Insider Sells $1,853,000.00 in Stock
Penumbra Inc Insider Sells $1,853,000.00 in Stock
Robert J. Morgado Sells 32,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Stock
Robert J. Morgado Sells 32,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc CFO Sells $2,247,333.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc CFO Sells $2,247,333.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. EVP Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. EVP Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report