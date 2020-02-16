Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 288,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 215,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

