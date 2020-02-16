Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

