Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 8,195 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 501,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,061 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

