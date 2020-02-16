General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,349 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

