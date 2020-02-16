Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $256.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.24.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

