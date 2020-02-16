Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

