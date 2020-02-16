Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000.

SCHM stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

