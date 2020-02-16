Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

