Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.99 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

